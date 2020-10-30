Mrs. Bennetta G. Lovelace Hurston
Mrs. Bennetta G. Lovelace Hurston, a resident of Lanett, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her residence. Graveside Services are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 12:00 Noon (EST) at Hillcrest Cemetery, Lanett with Pastor Frederick Stanley officiating.
Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing. Public Viewing is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel in Valley.
She accepted Christ at an early age and joined Zion Rest Baptist Church in Langdale (now Valley) where she was a faithful and dedicated member. She loved Sunday School and looked forward to attending every Sunday.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Johnnie and Mrs. Mamie Sherman Lovelace; her husband, L.D. Hurston, Sr. and two sons, Billy Gene Hurston and L.D. Hurston, Jr. Her survivors include: her daughter and son who were her devoted caregivers, Edna Hurston and Eddie Hurston; two sons, Johnnie (Barbara) Hurston and Larry Hurston; and daughter, Charlene H. Hargett all of Lanett; a devoted grandson, Vincent (Dankell) Hurston, Valley; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Barbara Billingslea; two step-children, Milton Glaze, Hopkinsville, Kentucky and Deresia Glaze, Mitchellville, Maryland; two step-sisters, Ezella Merritt, Baltimore, Maryland and Catherine Williams, Chattanooga, Tennessee; special friends, Doretha Thomas and Carolyn Lyons; and, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
