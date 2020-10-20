Mrs. Gaynor Colley Mitchell, age 83, made the journey to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Mrs. Mitchell was born on Dec. 23, 1936, in Lanett, to the late Alton and Maggie Lois Smith Colley. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Eleanor Shepherd, Alicia Greene, Willanne Colley, Nevile Colley, Jim Arthur Colley, Jerome Colley, and Larmie Colley.

She was a member of the Shawmut Church of the Nazarene in Valley. She held many positions in the church over the years including Sunday School teacher, Missions president, Church Board member, Church secretary, Choir member, J.O.Y. club member and Church Historian. She graduated from Lanett High School.

As a young teenager, she worked with her father in his business, driving dump trucks, loading and unloading bricks, blocks and other building materials, as well as doing manual labor as good as any grown man.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles Robert Mitchell; her children, Shelia (Todd) Fuller and Cynthia Gunn, all of Lanett; grandchildren, Alicia Gunn, Ashley (T.J.) Bond, Kimberly (Chad) Carter, Suzanne (Jaren) Carter, Amanda (Tyler) Slay, Stephanie Fuller and Danielle Fuller; great-grandchildren, Adalyn Carter, Catherine Carter and Benjamin Todd Slay; siblings, Kathleen (Paul) East, Beverly McClelland, Aulcie Colley, Deborah (Archie) Archuleta, Tedric (Jackie) Colley, Beric (Melanie) Colley, Donita (Gary) Walls, Alisa (Frank) Walls; sister-in-law, Sandra Colley, in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. David Fagan and the exceptional staff of Chattahoochee Hospice for their wonderful care during her decline.

She loved her family fiercely and she was a strong lady. She was a two time survivor of cancer. She will surely be missed by all who knew her.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Shawmut Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 104, Valley, AL 36854.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. EDT; at Shawmut Church of the Nazarene. The Revs. Tim and Bonnye Campbell officiated. Interment followed in Shawmut Cemetery. Family received friends at the church for one hour prior to the service.

Please visit Mrs. Mitchell’s memorial tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for her family, to share a memory of Mrs. Mitchell, or to light a remembrance candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.