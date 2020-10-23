New Horizon to present “Dracula – The Musical?”

Starting on Oct. 29 and going until Oct. 31, “Dracula – The Musical?” will be presented at the New Horizon Theatre in West Point.

Set in 19th century England, the story centers around a madhouse run by Dr. Seward, whose new neighbor is a certain Hungarian Count with designs on the neck of the doctor’s daughter, Mina.

According to a press release from New Horizon Theatre, Dracula wants to transform Mina into his vampire bride. It takes only three bites, but he is deterred time and time again by others in the house — largely by the lunatic Boris Renfield and his spontaneous, musical travelogues. Dr. Van Helsing also plays a major role by alerting the household of Dracula’s nature, intentions, and how to bring him to his bitter end — with, of course, a wooden stake.

In the musical, the Seward’s have invited Count Dracula over for dinner. When the crazed vampire hunter, Van Helsing, arrives to warn the household, the family is slow to grasp the danger she is in. But when Dracula spirits Mina off to his castle, it’s up to Van Helsing, Seward, his ditzy wife, Sophie, surly maid, Nelly, Mina’s saucy friend, Bubu and resident madman, Boris Renfield to save the day.

The press release says this family-friendly goofy spoof of the classic horror tale will keep you laughing for hours. Full of bad puns, cheesy special effects, oddball characters, and silly songs, this fast-paced farce takes a loopy look at the creepy Count.

Will Dracula seduce the overdramatic Mina? Will Nelly, the maid, use enough garlic in the pot roast? Will Boris’s bizarre diet save Dr. Seward’s money on flyswatters? Will Bubu Padoop win the heart of the only unmarried doctor she’s ever met?

The bottom line is “Dracula: The Musical?” is a fun show.

The Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances are at 8 p.m. and there is a Saturday afternoon matinee at 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit the website at www.nhct.org or call the ticket hotline at (706)518-6234. Ticket prices are $17 for adults and $14 for students, seniors (55+) and active military. Social distancing will be observed in the seating and attendees must wear a face mask.