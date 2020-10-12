Police reports 10.12.2020

Valley reports

› Report of theft 4 (necklace) in the 1000 block of Co Rd 192.

› Report of found property (Raven pistol) in the 800 block of Fairwood Drive.

› Report of theft 4 (black chair) in the 5000 block of 19th Avenue.

› Report of unlawful breaking & entering a motor vehicle and theft 4 (camo bag and chrome book) in the 1800 block of 46th Street.

› Report of harassment in the 100 block of Walnut Street.

› Report of domestic violence (harassment) in the 100 block of Lee Street.

› Kimberly Elaine Lyons, age 38, of Lanett, charged with failure to appear (possession of drug paraphernalia).

› Austin Brett Calvert, age 19, of Valley, charged with harassment.

› Timothy Jerome Gates, age 50, of LaFayette, charged with failure to appear (traffic).

› John Thomas Williams, age 30, of Valley, charged with possession of firearm w/ altered ID.

› Cornelia Lamont Briskey, age 41, of Valley, charged with failure to appear (traffic).

Lanett reports

› Kimberly Lyons, 38, of Lanett, arrested for failure to appear.

› Timothy Gates, 50, of Lafayette, arrested for failure to appear.

› Wuilmer Samayoa, 24, of Lanett, arrested for public intoxication.

› Keitavious Heard, 31, of Lanett, arrested for failure to appear.

› Willie Lockhart, 30, of Lanett, arrested for reckless endangerment.

› Matthew Patton, 35, of Valley, arrested for Resisting arrest, theft 4th and obstruction of government operations.

› Raymond Elliott, 51, of Valley, arrested for DUI.

› Theft 4th reported in the 600 Blk S 6th Ave.

› Theft 4th reported in the 2300 Blk S Broad Ave.

› Unauthorized use of a debit/credit card reported in the 1800 Blk S Broad Ave.

› Breaking/entering of a motor vehicle, theft 2nd reported in the 500 Blk N 16th St.

› Criminal mischief 3rd reported in the 1900 Blk S Broad Ave.