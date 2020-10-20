Sweetland on Ice set to open in LaGrange

Beginning Friday, Nov. 20 and lasting through February 15, 2021, the Great Lawn at Sweetland Amphitheatre will host a covered 5,500 square foot open-air ice-skating rink provided and operated by Sweetland Amphitheatre.

According to a press release from Sweetland, they will be limiting capacity to only 200 people allowed under the Ice Rink Tent at one time.

The release stated that this will allow everyone enough space inside of the 5,500-square-foot ice rink plus surrounding areas. Hand sanitizing stations will be setup in several areas inside of the facility.

The prices for skating are as followed:

4Ice skating plus skate rental: $14

4Kids plus Skate Rental (10 years & under): $10

4Bring your own skates: $8

4Group Rate (10+ skaters): $12 Adults/ $8 Kids

Tickets include 2-hour enjoyment of the ice rink. Once you turn in your skates, you will need to purchase another ticket to skate again that day. The ice rink will be cleared periodically for ice maintenance and special programming.

The rink will be closed Monday through Wednesday for private parties and open Thursday and Friday 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.

Additionally, Sweetland is an implementing a mandatory face mask policy this season.

This means all guests, skaters, and parents will be required to wear a mask while in the facility.

The mask may be removed by participants when taking the ice but must be put back on immediately following. Parents, guests and ice skaters may remove mask to eat and drink.

Mask must be worn when walking around the facility. All staff members are required to wear a mask at all times.

Any guests entering the facility without a facemask may purchase one from the front desk for $1.

Reservations may be made in advance by calling (706) 298-5434 or emailing amanda@sweetland.events.