ASWA release final rankings for 2020 football season

With the playoffs starting on Friday, the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its final rankings of the 2020 football season.

Chambers Academy and Lanett were the only two teams from Chambers County that were ranked the entire season, while Valley received votes early in the season.

The Rebels finished the regular season at 9-1, with a close loss to Edgewood in week eight. They started the season as the No. 4 team in the AISA but finished two spots behind at No. 6. They will host Autagua in the first round of the playoffs on Friday.

The Panthers had a couple of blemishes on their record this year, losing to Valley and Handley by a combined nine points, but demolished the rest of their schedule. The defending 1A champions finished the regular season at 8-2 and as the No. 2 team in 2A, which is the same spot they started the season. The only team in front of them is Mars Hill Bible, who Lanett defeated in the 1A championship game in 2019.

Both teams finished relatively in the same spots in 2019, as the Panthers were the No. 2 team heading into the playoffs while the Rebels were the No. 5 team.

Below are the full final rankings for the 2020 football season:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Thompson (21);10-0;252

2. Hoover;9-1;187

3. Hewitt-Trussville;8-2;157

4. Theodore;9-1;148

5. Daphne;9-1;119

6. Auburn;8-1;113

7. Fairhope;8-2;69

8. Central-Phenix City;6-4;57

9. Austin;8-2;43

10. James Clemens;8-2;42

Others receiving votes: Prattville (7-3) 8, Enterprise (7-3) 1, Oak Mountain (6-4) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Oxford (21);9-1;252

2. Mountain Brook;8-1;182

3. Pinson Valley;7-2;173

4. Opelika;7-2;144

5. Saraland;8-2;116

6. Clay-Chalkville;9-1;108

7. Spanish Fort;7-3;73

8. Athens;7-2;59

9. McGill-Toolen;7-2;50

10. Eufaula;8-2;17

Others receiving votes: Pelham (8-2) 11, Briarwood (8-2) 10, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-2) 2.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Ramsay (15);9-0;234

2. St. Paul’s (6);10-0;203

3. Pleasant Grove;7-2;159

4. Central-Clay Co.;9-1;147

5. Guntersville;9-0;132

6. Pike Road;10-0;99

7. Faith-Mobile;8-1;72

8. Alexandria;9-1;67

9. Demopolis;10-0;54

10. Fairview;9-1;24

Others receiving votes: UMS-Wright (6-4) 3, Leeds (8-2) 2, Russellville (8-2) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. American Chr. (20);10-0;249

2. Madison Aca. (1);9-0;190

3. Gordo;9-1;164

4. Mobile Chr.;8-1;125

5. Handley;7-1;113

6. Jacksonville;6-3;96

7. Madison Co.;8-2;61

8. Etowah;6-3;59

9. Bibb Co.;8-2;52

10. Good Hope;9-1;46

Others receiving votes: West Limestone (9-1) 27, Williamson (7-3) 9, Alabama Chr. (8-2) 5, Central-Florence (8-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Fyffe (20);10-0;247

2. Piedmont (1);9-1;177

3. Ohatchee;9-1;172

4. Walter Wellborn;8-1;140

5. Montgomery Aca.;10-0;125

6. Flomaton;8-2;111

7. T.R. Miller;8-2;85

8. Thomasville;8-1;59

9. Catholic-Montgomery;8-2;49

10. East Lawrence;9-1;14

Others receiving votes: Winfield (9-1) 13, Slocomb (9-1) 2, Plainview (9-1) 1, Saks (7-3) 1, Trinity (8-2) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (15);8-2;233

2. Lanett (5);8-2;201

3. Leroy (1);8-1;175

4. Spring Garden;9-1;131

5. Red Bay;8-1;125

6. North Sand Mountain;9-1;95

7. B.B. Comer;8-1;81

8. Abbeville;8-1;55

9. G.W. Long;8-1;46

10. Clarke Co.;7-2;41

Others receiving votes: Isabella (8-1) 5, Westbrook Chr. (9-1) 5, Falkville (8-2) 2, Randolph Co. (7-3) 2.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Brantley (21);10-0;252

2. Linden;9-0;189

3. Maplesville;8-1;168

4. Sweet Water;6-2;142

5. Notasulga;7-1;122

6. Decatur Heritage;8-2;108

7. Berry;8-1;73

8. Winterboro;8-1;52

9. Valley Head;8-2;42

10. Pickens Co.;7-3;27

Others receiving votes: Ragland (8-2) 10, McKenzie (7-2) 7, Florala (8-2) 4, Hubbertville (7-2) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Glenwood (21);8-0;252

2. Escambia Aca.;8-1;189

3. Jackson Aca.;10-0;155

4. Bessemer Aca.;7-2;134

5. Patrician;8-1;129

6. Chambers Aca.;9-1;124

7. Pike Liberal Arts;7-2;73

8. Morgan Aca.;7-2;70

9. Crenshaw Chr.;7-3;35

10. Abbeville Chr.;8-2;32

Others receiving votes: Edgewood (6-3) 2, Macon-East (7-4) 2.