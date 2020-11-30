Chambers County Library holds toy, food drive

The Chambers County Library is having a toy and food drive for the Christian Service Center. Anyone who would like to participate is being asked to drop off non-perishable food items and new unwrapped toys through Saturday, Dec. 5.

These items can be brought to Bradshaw-Chambers County Library in Valley from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST on Saturday. Items may be dropped off at the library in LaFayette from 1 to 5 p.m. CST on Tuesday through Thursday.

Toys and gifts are needed for infants, young children and teens. Anyone with questions can call (334) 768-2161 or email askus@chamberscountylibrary.org.

Suggested toys are educational toys, bath toys, musical toys, stacking toys, board books, blocks, wagons, riding toys, puzzles, arts and craft supplies, craft kits, jewelry making kits, basketballs, footballs, soccer balls, baseball/softball gloves, baseball/softball bats, fire trucks, police cars, dump trucks, Legos, Duplo/Mega blocks, tea sets, play food, dolls and doll accessories, Barbies and Barbie cars, Sit N Spin, Fisher-Price Little People toys and playsets, tents, sleeping bags, Battleship, Connect 4, Monopoly, Uno, any board or card game, remote control cars and trucks, action figures, Nerf toys, Mr. Potato Head, Star Wars toys, Fingerlings, Paw Patrol toys, Cabbage Patch dolls and Glo Worm for babies.

Suggestions for tweens and teens: (For girls) scrunchies, Teleties, bath and body works products, makeup kits, fuzzy socks, jewelry, hair tools, curling wands, flat irons, hair wavers, journals, gel pens, art supply kits, Sharpie markers, Instax cameras and film, portable phone/tablet chargers, gift cards to iTunes, Amazon, Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, etc., Crocs, nail polish kits/ manicure supplies, water bottle (hydro flask), blankets, portable Bluetooth speakers and perfume.

(For boys) basketballs, footballs, gym bags, portable chargers for phones/tablets, hoodie sweatshirts, watches, Crocs, gift cards to iTunes and Amazon, water bottles (hydro flasks), earbuds/headphones, hover boards, skateboards, Nike/Under Armor socks, sweatpants, portable Bluetooth speakers, cologne.

Amazon and Walmart wish lists are available at chamberscountylibrary.org/scs/

