November 30, 2020

  • 43°

Lanett cancels tree lighting ceremony

By Staff Reports

Published 12:37 pm Monday, November 30, 2020

The City of Lanett announced Monday they were canceling this year’s Christmas tree lighting. In a press release sent out by city clerk, Deborah Gilbert, the decision was made due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. “We will still light the tree, without the ceremony or additional traditions,” the press release said.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports