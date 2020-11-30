Lanett cancels tree lighting ceremony
The City of Lanett announced Monday they were canceling this year’s Christmas tree lighting. In a press release sent out by city clerk, Deborah Gilbert, the decision was made due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. “We will still light the tree, without the ceremony or additional traditions,” the press release said.
