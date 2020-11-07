Leroy snaps LaFayette’s winning streak

The LaFayette Bulldogs’ winning streak was snapped on the road by No. 3 Leroy in the first round of the playoffs, as LaFayette lost 54-15.

The Bulldogs battled early in the game, but they struggled to get their offense off the ground.

At the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs trailed the 2A Region 1 champions by a touchdown, but that lead quickly grew to a big hole in the second quarter.

Leroy scored its second touchdown of the game with 6:29 left in the first half. By the 2:17 mark of the second quarter, the lead had nearly doubled.

Early in the third quarter, the Bears continued their onslaught, jumping ahead 33-0. Their lead grew as much as 47 before the Bulldogs were able to find the end zone, but it was too little too late for LaFayette.

The Bulldogs finished the season at 5-5, winning five of their last six games of the season.