Local churches serve meals to Sylvia Word residents

VALLEY — Thanksgiving came a few days early this year for the 50 residents of Sylvia Word Manor.

During the noon hour on Monday, representatives of several local churches including Shawmut Methodist and the Emmanuel Baptist Temple treated each resident with a boxed dinner including turkey and dressing, sweet potato souffle, green beans and pecan cobbler.

A group including the Rev. Gerald Carnes, Bill Martin, Phillip Sparks, property manager Tracy Johnson and service coordinator Shain Lott went door-to-door with a shopping cart, making each delivery while wearing masks.

In previous years, the residents enjoyed Thanksgiving dinners inside their activity building while playing bingo with members of local churches and civic groups. Because of COVID-19, the meals are being delivered door to door this year. Since a national pandemic emergency was announced in March, Sylvia Word residents have missed get-togethers in the activity building but look forward to days like Monday when meals are delivered to their front door by friends and well-wishers.

Residents of Sylvia Word Manor are at least 62 years of age or have a disability. It’s a federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) apartment complex offering subsidized low-income rates.

The government gives funds directly to the apartment owner. Southeast Property Management of Birmingham, Alabama manages the site. The complex is located off Highway 29 behind Aaron’s Rent to Own and next to the Village Plaza Shopping Center in Valley. Call (334) 768-2424 for more information.