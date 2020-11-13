Mr. Billy Wayne Patterson 76, of LaFayette, Alabama died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his residence.

Billy was born in Tallapoosa County, Aug. 31, 1944, to the late Voncile Patterson and the late Helen Patterson, he was a member of the LaFayette Church of Christ, and retired as the custodian at Tallapoosa River Electric Co-Op after 30 years of service.

Graveside services will be held Sunday Nov.15, 2020, at 3 p.m. EST 2 p.m. CST at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Lanett, with the Rev. Paul Howard officiating.

He is survived by two children, Rachel (Alvin) Harris, of Five Points; Wayne (Tracy) Patterson, of Roanoke; three sisters, Annie Sue Baker, of Dadeville, Jessie Mae Smith, of Opelika and Betty J. Patterson, of Opelika; one brother, Micky V. Patterson, of Dadeville; 13 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and 37 great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Valley Haven School 6345 Fairfax Bypass Valley, Alabama 36854

