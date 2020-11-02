Mr. Dennis (Dee) Harrington, 65, of Lanett entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center South Montgomery.

He was born on Sept. 18, 1955, to the late Henry Harrington and Lucille James Askew.

He leaves to cherish his memories: one loving son, Jaquavious Giddens, LaGrange, Georgia; three grandchildren: Ja’Siah Giddens, Lanett, Jeremiah Giddens, and Jaquavion Giddens, LaGrange, Georgia; two sisters: Barbara Darden, Lanett, Delores (Reginald) Ogletree, LaGrange, Georgia; three brothers: Robert (Maybel) Askew, Louisville, Kentucky, Curtis Harrington, and Willie Askew, Lanett; and an extended family of several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends including a special family friend, Tracey McCoy.

A celebration service for Mr. Harrington will be held on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Evening Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Lanett at 1:00 p.m. eastern with Rev. Stanley Roberts officiating.

Morgan & Sons Funeral Home of Lanett is directing.