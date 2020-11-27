Mr. Jerry Smith 61, of Five Points died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

He was born in Richmond, Virginia August 24, 1959, to the late Herman Allen (Bing) Smith and the late Rebecca Nelson (Beck) Smith, he had worked at Stevenson Insurance in Roanoke as an agent for 20 years. Jerry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He coached his oldest two sons in baseball at Chambers Academy from 1997 to 1999. He led the Chambers Academy Rebels to their first baseball State Championship in 1999. He also helped coach his youngest son in Houston, Texas for the Babe Ruth World Series. He was known to many as “Coach”. Jerry was also an avid Alabama and Boston Red Sox fan.

He loved spending time with family and watching his grandsons play ball.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years Angela Smith; Three Sons, Scott (Jill) Smith, Matt (Nicole) Smith, Ryan (Leslee) Smith; 7 Grandchildren; 2 Great-Grandchildren; Sister Patty Smith Lance; and several nieces & nephews.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Pisgah Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Stroud.

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com. Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.