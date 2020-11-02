Mr. Johnny L. Wood, Sr., age 68, of Valley passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Mr. Wood was born in Langdale, Alabama on Feb. 29th, 1952.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Wood Smith; son, Steven Wood; grandchildren, Steven Watson and Gracie McClain.

He was a member of the Fredonia Community Holiness Church.

Mr. Wood as a family-oriented man who placed the importance deserved upon his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, and friend.

He was a talented man who used his voice to sing and was often called upon to sing for others.

He was known for his sense of humor and being the practical joker in the family.

In his spare time, he enjoyed car shows that featured classic cars and muscle cars.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Wood; parents, Julian and Frances Wood; children, Johnny Wood, Jr., Misty (Ronald) Gibson, Amanda (Stephen) McClain; brother, Terry (Joyce) Wood; grandchildren, Hanna (Michael) Christensen, Holly Wood, Joni Watson, Ansleigh McClain, Shelby McClain, Stephen McClain; five great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. EDT at Hillcrest Cemetery in Lanett with the Reverend Milford McClain officiating.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.