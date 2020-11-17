Mrs. Nora Lee Williams, 79, of Dadeville, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Eternal Rest Church Cemetery, Dadeville at 1:00 p.m. CST with Minister Willene Stanley and Elder Lawrence Stanley officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. CST to 6:00 p.m. CST.

Mrs. Williams is survived by five daughters: Hazel (Terry) Burns, Dadeville, Janett (Arnie) Davis, Greensboro, North Carolina, Ethel Williams, Betty Welch and Debra (Tarrence) Edwards all of Dadeville; two sisters: Ernestine (Lamb) Pearson and Emma K. Edwards both of Dadeville; two brothers: James Mac Ferrell, Alexander City and Leon Ferrell, Dadeville; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and five great, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.