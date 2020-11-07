Springwood blown out by Escambia

By Andrew Garner

Escambia Academy’s fast start Friday ended in a 48-8 victory over Springwood School in the first round of the AISA Class 2A state playoffs.

The Cougars led 36-0 at the end of the first quarter, and 48-0 at halftime.

“I don’t think we could’ve gotten in there more faster,” EA head football coach Hugh Fountain said. “That was a fast start for us. I told the boys at halftime, ‘that’s the way we should play right off the bat.’”

Fountain said he was pleased with the team’s effort.

“It was a good start for us,” he said.

During the second half, EA’s non-starters played the final two quarters, only allowing a touchdown from Springwood’s O.J. Tolbert early in the fourth.

“We told the boys we’d get everybody in the second half,” Fountain said. “I’m not much for a running clocks because they don’t allow for your younger guys to play a lot of the game.

Tolbert finished with a team-high 73 yards, 75 of which came in the second half. Overall, the Wildcats finished with just 83 rushing yards but picked up 31 yards through the air.