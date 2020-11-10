Take the time to thank a veteran

Veterans Day is Wednesday and serves as a day to thank the men and women who put on a uniform and served our country.

Events will be held in both Valley and Lanett, and hopefully, the weather will hold off. We’re glad that these local recognitions will continue, despite COVID-19.

They’ll be held safely, with the pandemic in mind of course, but their importance meant that they still needed to continue in some form or fashion.

Veterans often spend weeks, months and even sometimes years away from their families. They are asked to move all around the country and the world and often are deployed into war.

Although it seems relatable to be away from family, it’s not really the same as anything we deal with in civilian life.

This time of year is when that is most difficult. Even during a pandemic, many of us will gather with family and friends over the next few weeks to celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year.

Many current deployed military members won’t have that opportunity.

Thankfully, the advances in technology allow us to all see one another and talk on holidays, but that doesn’t make it easier.

We can thank veterans of all ages for the freedom we enjoy in this country.

On this Veterans Day, we hope you’ll thank a veteran for their service. Just a phone call would suffice, but it would mean so much.

And if you want to do more, make a donation to an organization that supports veterans, like the American Legion.

We appreciate all the veterans who have served this great country, and we hope all of you have a wonderful Veterans Day.