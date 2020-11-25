Valley council sets lighting dates

VALLEY — In addition to approving an ordinance on the development and lot purchase contracts with Holland Homes LLC, the Valley City Council also authorized Mayor Leonard Riley to seek bids to provide sewage to the Combs Road site where the housing development is planned. Such action will expedite that project. The money is already there to do this.

“There’s enough left in a bond issue we previously approved for special projects,” the mayor said.

In other action, the council approved Valley’s part of a two-city agreement on the improved lighting and traffic signals on Exit 77 on I-85. Lanett previously backed its share of the operation, maintenance and payment of electrical bills for its side of the interchange.

The council approved a non-budget expenditure of just under $15,000 on some improvements in the city clerk’s office. Going in will be a new counter wall with tempered glass partition, new countertops, painted cabinets and a full door. The planning and development office at city hall recently got similar improvements. This makes for a safe work environment from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council also approved a four-item consent agenda including having a 2004 F150 Ford pickup declared surplus, permitting the public consumption of alcoholic beverages at a Dec. 12 event at the Lakeview Cabin, approving the annual grant agreement with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission and awarding a badge and weapon to Bryan Poe, who will be retiring on Jan. 1, after 25 years of service with Valley Police Department.

The grant with the planning commission is made possible by Title III of the Older Americans Act and funds the nutrition program for Valley seniors.

19th Street resident Jamaica Perry was on the agenda to address the council on a lien he’s been assessed on property he recently acquired. The land had been a nuisance property and was cleaned up by the city’s Public Works Department. The cost of the cleanup was then applied to the property owner.

Perry said that he’d only recently acquired the lot and was unaware of this new cost that had been placed on it. Under state law, he has two years to redeem the lien if he wants to keep the property.

Riley advised him to discuss the matter in detail with City Attorney John Ben Jones.

Valley Parks & Recreation Director Laurie Blount informed the council that Valley Sportsplex had recently played host to two softball tournaments and that a very busy season was expected in 2021. She said that attendance at the Community Center was still holding up and that a new convenience had been added. People can now fill up their water bottles with cold water at the drinking fountains.

Council Member Randall Maddux said that a littering problem was getting bad at the boat ramp at the Shawmut airport site.

“We need to keep this cleaned up better,” he said. “People going there need to take care of their own litter. We want this to be a place families can go to and that kids can enjoy.”

Riley announced that city hall would be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday and that the next council meeting would be on Tuesday, Dec. 1st.

Following the 6 p.m. meeting, the Christmas tree in front of city hall will be lighted. Also being lighted for the first time this year will be the Christmas lights along Highway 29, the Nativity across from Langdale Methodist Church and the Madonna and Christ Child.