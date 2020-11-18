Valley United Fund off to good start

On Oct. 1, The Valley United Fund launched its 42nd annual campaign. In a month and a half, the campaign has gotten off to a good start in terms of making early contacts and some commitments have already been received.

“Our board has really been busy, first in preparing for our campaign and now in actually coordinating our volunteers who make the individual contacts with local businesses and organizations,” President and Campaign Chairman Adrian Carpenter said in a press release. “We are hoping to make all our initial contacts by January.”

All the pledges and donations will go toward the Valley United Fund’s goal of raising $60,000 to support seven community agencies.

Throughout its 42 year history, the Valley United Fund’s focus has been to support local agencies that help make the greater Valley area a better place to live.

This years’ campaign slogan is, “Working with each other… for each other.”

Now, it is even more critical to work with each other for each other. COVID-19 has negatively impacted life in so many ways, and we need to support the organizations that provide direct services to those in need.

The Valley United Fund helps a diverse network of seven local non-profit, human service agencies devoted to serving those who need the most support throughout the greater Valley area.

“Making a donation to the Valley United Fund benefits both the donor and the recipients,” Carpenter said. “From the donors’ perspective, it is an opportunity to make a tax-deductible donation and affect many different agencies and people with one gift. I am always humbled by the tremendous generosity of our community.”

Donors may make a one-time donation or businesses can choose to allow their employees to have the donation deducted in small parts from each paycheck.

For more information on the Valley United Fund, call Carpenter.

He can be reached by phone at (706) 590-0408 or by email at valleyunitedfund@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.valleyunitedfund.com.

Agencies supported in our local community by your contribution include The Boys and Girls Club of West Georgia and Chambers County, The Bread Basket Club, The Christian Service Center, The Circle of Care Center for Families, The Interfaith Food Closet, Sav-a-Life and Valley Haven School.

“Please give to the Valley United Fund,” Carpenter said.

“It’s our local people working with each other… for each other. Please give at your place of employment or mail your contribution to Valley United Fund, P.O. Box 205, West Point, Ga. 31833.”