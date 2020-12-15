CCSD gives online option for one week

LAFAYETTE – Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 15, through Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, parents and students in the Chambers County School District will be given the option of attending school traditionally or online.

“Over the weekend, we had so many more kids that needed to be quarantined because people just aren’t following the rules. That also quarantines more employees,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge said. “We’re giving people the choice, so everyone’s Christmas isn’t ruined and while the numbers are high, just letting parents to make that choice of what is best for their child right now.”

The CCSD reported that 139 students were in quarantine on Friday. Since Saturday, more than 100 additional students were also quarantined. This is the first time that the CCSD has been forced to quarantine more than 200 students.

“We got notified of a positive on Saturday,” Hodge said. “From then, the principal and nurse from the school started working over the weekend… Most of these were identified yesterday, and we were able to contact, but this morning we were notified this morning [Monday] of a couple of other positives.”

Chambers County has had a recent rise in COVID-19 cases. The county as a whole just exceeded 2,000 cases since March. In the last two weeks, the county has reported 244 cases.

During the week, attendance is mandatory, but the students can stay at their homes if they decide to go virtual for the week. Exams will be in January.

“It gives parents the opportunity to make the choice for themselves and not be stuck into [the virtual or in-person decision] for nine weeks,” Hodge said. “Those parents that really don’t have child care or need us to be open, still have the opportunity to send them this week.”

For the benefit of students choosing online instruction, school buses equipped with wi-fi will be parked at specific locations to ensure adequate internet access. A complete list of locations will be posted on the school district’s social media sites.

