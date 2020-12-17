CrimeStoppers offering cash reward for information on recent Valley homicide

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in a recent homicide in Valley.

On Nov. 29, Misquistian Patton, 35, of Valley, was found in a ditch with multiple gunshot wounds off King Road near Fob James Drive. Valley investigators advise that Patton was last seen walking away from Jet Pep on Fob James Drive (I-85 Exit 77) at approximately 3:30 a.m. the morning of his death. Valley police have since released a photo of the victim hoping it will lead to more information involving his death.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to immediately call the Valley Police Department at (334) 756-5200 or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app.

You are asked to ensure you receive a tip ID and password in case there is a follow-up question. You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. A tip could lead to a cash reward.

