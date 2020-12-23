First person in Alabama has allergic reaction to vaccine

A person in Alabama who received the COVID-19 vaccine has experienced a severe allergic reaction, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

ADPH said in a press release Thursday that a person who received the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday experienced anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction) several minutes after taking the vaccine and while in required post-vaccine observation. The patient was immediately treated with anaphylaxis protocol at Decatur Morgan Hospital where the vaccine was administered.

At this time, the patient is stable and appears to be recovering, according to ADPH.

Information received is that the patient had a previous history of anaphylaxis to biologic agents and, following risk assessment, wished to proceed with vaccine. Previous anaphylaxis to biologics is a precaution, not a contraindication, to COVID-19 vaccine, according to ADPH.

As required by the emergency use authorization (EUA) the adverse reaction has been documented and reported to the manufacturer.

As of Wednesday at 7 a.m., Alabama providers reported 15,286 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the state. Nationwide, six persons have been reported to have had anaphylaxis after the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is the only notice that ADPH has received of any allergic reactions in Alabama. ADPH said it its wishes for a quick recovery to the patient, family and all involved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

