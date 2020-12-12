Five Points Farm readies to hold Christmas in the Vineyard

For the last four years, Jeff and Cindy Monroe have been opening up their farm to share the Christmas season with members of their community.

The first year they held a Christmas in the Vineyard, 350 people showed up. The following year about 300 people visited the farm, which was down a little bit from the year before because of poor weather. Last holiday season, more than 900 people visited the farm for Christmas in the Vineyard.

Due to COVID-19, the Monroes weren’t sure if they would be able to hold the event this year. However, they decided to find a new way to have it: a drive-through.

“People kept asking us about it, and we weren’t really sure what we were going to do,” Cindy said. “We decided that we’re going to convert it into a drive-through. We love the interaction with people, which is why we do it, but we felt like with all the health concerns, we need to do the drive-through … The bottom line is the whole reason we do this is we want to share the good news of Jesus, and that is a way for us to do it.”

In the past years, there have been hayrides and marshmallows roasting over campfires. Those events will not be able to take place this year, but there will be more than 30,000 lights for families to enjoy.

This year there will be a tent set up that will distribute hot chocolate and cookies to those in the cars. Shortly after entering, there will be a backdrop set up for families to take a selfie in their car. The backdrop will make it look like the family is on a snowy street.

“We’ve got more lights and displays this year,” Cindy said. “Santa is going to greet them. He just won’t have them sitting in his lap.”

On Saturday, which is opening night, there will be characters dressed up along the route, and there will be people taking the car selfies.

Christmas in the Vineyard will be open from Saturday, Dec. 12 to Dec. 31. On Saturday, it is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT, while every other day it is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT.

There is no charge to attend, but donations are accepted. All donations will go to the Chambers County Future Farmers of America.

“Those young folks, several of them will volunteer Saturday night, and we have one young man that works for us,” Cindy said. “We want people interested in agriculture, and we’re a farm. When people kept asking us [if they could make] a donation, we decided FFA. They typically have several fundraisers they have not been able to have because of COVID-19. We believe this will help them out some.”

Those wanting to visit the farm will need to enter off 431 onto County Road 229, in order to keep Highway 22 from getting congested with traffic. There will be arrows to follow to get to the drive-through light show.

“We were trying to figure out how to do it. If not, traffic will get backed up,” Cindy said.

The FM radio station 88.5 will be playing Christmas music.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

