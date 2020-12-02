Lanett boys defeat Troup in overtime

By Kevin Eckleberry

In an overtime thriller, it was the powerhouse Lanett Panthers outlasting the home-standing Troup Tigers 73-67 on Tuesday night.

Lanett rallied from a five-point deficit late in regulation to tie it, and it outscored Troup 8-2 in the four-minute extra period.

Kintavious Dozier hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and a potential game-winning shot attempt by Troup didn’t fall at the buzzer.

Markavious Atkinson hit a 3-pointer early in overtime to give Lanett a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Senior KJ Tucker had a big game for Troup with 27 points while making seven 3-pointers, and Ricco Person added 14 points.

Jaylen Young and Tre Scott added six points apiece.

Dozier led Lanett with 30 points, and Travaunta Abner scored 14 points.

With Tucker leading the way with 14 first-quarter points while making four 3-pointers, Troup surged to a 20-13 lead.

Lanett took charge in the second quarter, outscoring Troup 22-9 to build a 35-29 lead at the half.

Troup was down by seven points in the third period when Tucker hit another 3-pointer, and that was the start of an 8-1 run that deadlocked the score at 41-41.

Lanett quickly regained the lead, and it took a 52-47 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers came out firing at the start of the fourth quarter, with a Tre Scott steal and layup capping an 8-0 run to give the home team a 55-52 lead.

Lanett scored the next four points to reclaim the lead, but Tucker drained his sixth 3-pointer of the game to give Troup a 58-56 lead with 4:40 to play.

It was tied at 60-60 when Tre Scott scored with 1:57 to play to put Troup on top by two, and Tucker knocked down another 3-pointer to push the lead to 65-50 with 1:30 to play.

Lanett responded with a 5-0 run to tie it, and it carried that momentum into overtime to secure the hard-fought road win.

