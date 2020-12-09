Mary Elizabeth McCollough (Liz), 87 years old of Valley, passed on Dec. 2, 2020.

Liz was born in Valley on May 13 of 1933.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Mary Nelson, her husband, Jimmy McCollough, her siblings, Bo Nelson, Bobby Nelson, Peggy Nelson, Lee Lawrence, and Jerry Nelson.

Survived by siblings, JT Nelson, Jerry Ann Nelson and children Billy Stewart, Jeffery Stewart, Sandra Stewart, Jennifer McCollough and Brittney Duffee.

Liz was a very loving person. She raised her children and went on to adopt two generations of grandchildren. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to any one in need.

She loved collecting “what nots” as she called them and having yard sales, even when it was raining or cold out. She was always a very strong and at times opinionated woman. This always meant for a great conversation with her. She will be missed dearly by everyone.

The family has asked that in lieu of flower arrangements, you donate/support a local child for Christmas in honor of her life.

The family will send out a separate announcement regarding her memorial service.

Condolences can be sent to brittney.duffee@gmail.com . Any stories or condolences will be shared at her memorial service.

Please visit Liz’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for her family, to share a memory of Liz, or to light a remembrance candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

