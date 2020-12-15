Mr. Don Miller, 67 of LaFayette, died Thursday December 10, 2020, at the EAMC Lanier Hospital in Valley.

Don was a lifelong resident of LaFayette. He was born April 22, 1953, to the late Dan Miller and the late Clara (Red) Blackmon Miller, and was a retired textile employee.

He is survived by his daughter, Brandi Simpson and grandson Dylan Simpson, both of Pensacola, Florida,

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Miller; parents and his sisters, Reba Boyett and Sandra Dixon.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions no services will be held.

Don will be laid to rest at Community Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette.

In lieu of flowers we ask that any donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

