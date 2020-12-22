Funeral Services are pending for Mr. Jimmie Allen, Jr., 86 of Five Points, who passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

