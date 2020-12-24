Mr. Jimmie Lee Allen, Jr., 86 of Fredonia, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at West GA Medical Center in LaGrange.

Public Viewing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, 12:30 p.m. CST at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fredonia, Pastor Janice Clark, officiating.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories his devoted loving wife Beatrice; eight daughters, Mary (Marvin) Brangman of LaGrange, Patricia Allen of Fredonia, Brenda (Dock) Pharrah of Fredonia, Cynthia (late Ronnie) Hooks, Fredonia, Cheryl Allen, Marianna, Florida, Belita Allen Fredonia, Natalie (Coe) Bonner of Douglasville, Georgia, Pamela (Robert) Maginley of South Korea; two sons, Jacob (Paula) Allen of Ford, New Jersey, Jimmie (Lee Ann) Allen, III of Roanoke; a special niece, sister-cousin Marilyn (Clifton) Monroe, Slidell, Louisiana; two sisters, Florine (late Vester) Harris, Riverside California and Lucille (late Sanford) Johnson, Five Points; twenty grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

