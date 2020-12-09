Mr. Leon Ferrell, 70, of Dadeville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia

Public viewing was held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from noon until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, 2:30 p.m. CST at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Dadeville. The Rev. G. Pulliam officiating

Leon memories will always be cherished by his two sister, Earnestine (Lamb) Pearson and Emma Kate Edwards, both of Dadeville; one brother, James Ferrell, of Alexander City; special friend of many years, Dorothy Veasley, of Camp Hill; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and his Pine Grove Baptist Church Family.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements

