Mrs. Leigh Howell, age 56, of LaGrange, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 28, 1964, in Langdale, to the late Albert Rudolph Haynes and Doris Buchanan Haynes.

Mrs. Howell is survived by her husband, Jonathan Howell; children, Carlen Elizabeth Howell and David Joe Howell; granddaughter, Evelyn Elizabeth Shelnutt.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Leslie Keith Haynes.

Mrs. Howell was a member of Pine Forest Christian Church in Valley. She graduated from Lanett High School in 1982 and went on to Southern Union where she received a degree in accounting. She enjoyed watching football, especially if Alabama was playing. She loved her coworkers, her church family, and her family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at noon (EST) at Pine Forest Christian Church in Valley. The Rev. Derrick Rutledge will officiate. Interment will follow in Friendship Christian Church Cemetery near Roanoke.

The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 11 to 11:45 a.m. (EST) at the church.

Please visit Mrs. Howell’s memorial tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for her family, to share a memory of Mrs. Howell, or to light a remembrance candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

