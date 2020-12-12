Ms. Bettye Ann Baker, 75, of LaGrange, (formerly of LaFayette) died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at West Georgia Hospice, LaGrange.

A graveside service was held Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, White Plains (LaFayette) at 1 p.m. (CST) with the Rev. Cecelia Broome officiating.

Public viewing was at Vines Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from 2 p.m. (CST) to 6 p.m. (CST).

Ms. Baker is survived by two sons, Dexter (Christie) Baker and Reginald Patten, both of LaGrange; one daughter, Wanda Fannin, LaGrange; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Baker, Valley and Mae Doris Banks, Opelika; a nephew, Kenneth (Margaret) Baker, Selma; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

