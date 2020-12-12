Ms. Bettye Ann Baker
Ms. Bettye Ann Baker, 75, of LaGrange, (formerly of LaFayette) died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at West Georgia Hospice, LaGrange.
A graveside service was held Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, White Plains (LaFayette) at 1 p.m. (CST) with the Rev. Cecelia Broome officiating.
Public viewing was at Vines Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from 2 p.m. (CST) to 6 p.m. (CST).
Ms. Baker is survived by two sons, Dexter (Christie) Baker and Reginald Patten, both of LaGrange; one daughter, Wanda Fannin, LaGrange; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Baker, Valley and Mae Doris Banks, Opelika; a nephew, Kenneth (Margaret) Baker, Selma; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.
Mr. Randy Harper aka Piano Man
Mr. Randy Harper aka Piano Man, 61, of LaFayette, died Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, at the East Alabama Medical Center.... read more