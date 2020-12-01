Police search for LaGrange suspects who shot into house, striking 9-year-old

Warrants have been issued for two LaGrange men, who are accused of shooting and injuring a 9-year-old in West Point over the holiday weekend.

The West Point Police Department said Tuesday that warrants have been issued for Malik Mitchell and Alonzo Ogletree, who are charged with several counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Both suspects are still at large.

According to WPPD, at around 4 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 13th Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. During the incident, the 9-year-old child was struck by a fragment on the back of the head.

The child received immediate care from the West Point Fire Department and was transported to Columbus for treatment. According to WPPD, the child has been released from the hospital and continues to recover.

WPPD said Ogletree had previous warrants from the LPD for charges not related to the same incident.

