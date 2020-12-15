December 15, 2020

Valley arrest reports, 12/14/2020

By Staff Reports

Published 7:15 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Valley reports

Report of criminal mischief 2 in the 2000 block of 52nd Street.

Report of theft of property 1 in the 100 block of Beech Street.

Report of violation of protection order in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue.

Report of harassment in the 2100 block of 40th Street.

Report of theft 2 in the 1800 block of 45th Street.

Report of receiving stolen property 1 in the 500 block of Fob James Drive.

Report of theft 1 in the 2400 block of 36th Street.

Cinetta Colleen Jackson, age 55, of Valley, charged with theft 4.

Crystal Shea Colley, age 41, of Valley, charged with failure to appear (improper tires, failure to display insurance).

Scottie Lee Davis, age 48, of Valley, charged with failure to appear (expired license, failure to register vehicle).

Richard Anthony Johns, age 26, of Lanett, charged with fugitive from justice (Troup County, Georgia).

