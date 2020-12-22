Valley Police reports, 12/21/2020

Valley reports

› Report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Stanfield Street.

Report of property damage on Interstate 85 North near 73 mile marker.

Report of unlawful breaking & entering a motor vehicle and theft 2 (Sccy Arms CPX2 9 mm pistol and cash) on Bailey Street.

William Michael Bleier, age 61, of Valley, charged with harassment.

Angel Maria Elliott, age 39, of Valley, charged with failure to appear (operating vehicle without insurance, failure to register vehicle).

