Year in Review Part III: progress continues

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a four-part series looking back at the year 2020.

July 1

Alabama skips tougher virus rules

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended the state’s health order limiting the number of people in restaurants but did not issue new restrictions as the pandemic worsened.

July 8

Commission agrees to lease landfill

The Chambers County Commission agreed to a 20-year lease for the county landfill with Chambers County Landfill LLC. The county receives $4,250 a month rent and an additional $1 per ton for everything that has gone in the landfill that month.

July 9

8-year-old donates piggy bank to Valley Haven

Valley Haven School missed out on its Hike/Bike/Run fundraiser due to COVID-19, but local 8-year-old Haven Miller wanted to help. She donated all the money in her piggy bank to Valley Haven. It’s estimated it could’ve been up to $30.

July 11

City of Lanett, CCSO hold benefit for Lanett employee

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and city of Lanett joined together to hold a benefit hamburger sale to assist a Lanett Street Department employee who was injured in a fall from a tree on May 16. Jerry Lloyd had been injured when he fell about 30 feet while he was cutting a limb.

July 14

The Village, volunteer clean up Lanett

Approximately two dozen volunteers from The Village took part in a litter cleanup in areas of Lanett in July. The city of Lanett honored the group for their work.

July 15

Georgia Senate hopeful

visits West Point

Doug Collins, who eventually missed out on a run-off to determine an open Senate seat in Georgia, visited West Point in July.

July 17

Chambers County School District releases back to school first draft

Superintendent Kelli Hodge released an update on the school system, noting that students would be able to choose between traditional school and virtual school, plus online/remote learning and a blended option.

July 22

Qualifying wraps up for election

There were only a couple of competitive races after qualifying wrapped up for the Aug. 25 election. Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy faced opposition from Stanley Roberts and in district 5 John Motley face competition from Tony Moffett and Tifton Dobbs. In LaFayette, Barry Boody faced off against Brandon Brooks, Anna Troxell and Kenneth Vines. District A in LaFayette saw Emily Milford and Terry Mangram face off and in District B Charlotte Blasingame had competition from Shannon Hunter and Andrew Vines. In District D, Patricia Davis faced Michael Ellis. In Valley, Jim Clark was opposed by Bo Colley in District 1 and in District 2 Jim Jones was challenged by Whit Bradley.

July 23

AHSAA announces start of fall sports

The Alabama High School Athletic Association approved Return to Play guidelines in July. The plan allowed fall sports to start on time, including football starting Aug. 20 or Aug. 21

July 28

All Lanett City School students to start year remotely

The Lanett City School System announced in July that students would return Aug. 24 but that all students would start the year in a remote format.

July 29

Commission honors Williams

The Chambers County Commission honored the late Bobby Williams in July. Williams had served as the Lanett city manager for 12 years and also as board chairman of the Chambers County Developmental Authority.

Aug. 1

Emfinger named new board chairman

Bruce Emfinger was named the new chairman of the board for the Chambers County Development Authority.

Aug. 6

Lanett mourns loss of recent high school graduate

Jaquarius “Quae” Houston died suddenly over the weekend. Houston was a part of four state championships as a Panther, winning two in both football and basketball. Houston had been committed to play football at Faulkner University in the fall.

Aug. 6

Commission says McCoy violated ethics Act

The Alabama Ethics Commission ruled that Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy violated the Alabama Ethics Act and referred the case to the attorney general’s office. No specific details were released.

Aug. 11

Work on John Soules Food starts

Ground was broken on John Soules Foods in August. Construction was estimated to take 13 months.

Aug. 14

Chambers County Lake manager to resign

Ted Craig, manager of the Chambers County Public Lake, resigned after a deal couldn’t be worked out to allow more camping at the lake.

Aug. 18

Students test positive

The Chambers County School District had its first student test positive for COVID-19. The student was a virtual learning student and had not been on campus.

Wellstar cuts ribbon for new building

Wellstar Medical Group Family Medicine – West Point – officially opened its new location on 599 West 3rd Avenue in the former Bank of America building.

Aug. 19

West Point Council mandates masks

The West Point City Council passed a mask ordinance at its August meeting.

Aug. 26

McCoy wins

Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy was elected to another term, as was Valley City Council Members Jim Clark and Jim Jones. Meanwhile, three races went to run-offs.

Sept. 6

City of Lanett celebrates 125 years

The city of Lanett celebrated its 125th year anniversary and Labor Day with a big fireworks show.

Sept. 15

King dies

Hennon King, who started King Ford, died in September. King first opened a Ford dealership in LaFayette in 1969. In the mid 1980s, he relocated to Fob James Drive in Valley just off Exit 77 on Interstate 85.

Sept. 23

CCSO jail adds James C. Morgan Detention extension

A ribbon cutting was held at the Chambers County Jail in September, officially opening up the James C. Morgan Detention Center. The project cost $4.9 million and will add 120 beds to the jail.

Sept. 25

Longtime Lanett city employee suing city, mayor

Former Lanett Utilities Superintendent David DeLee, who worked for teh city for 29 years and seven months, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court suing the city of Lanett and Mayor Kyle McCoy for alleged first amendment violations.

The allegations include that McCoy was not paying the utility bill at his home or personal business, that the mayor’s significant other was being allowed to drive McCoy’s city vehicle and that people unrelated to the city were taken on beach vacations to various locations.

