20 under 40 nominations underway

In Wednesday’s paper, we announced the beginning of our annual 20 under 40 nominations.

If you missed it, we’re taking nominations for our third annual 20 Under 40 magazine, which will feature 20 people under the age of 40 who are making a difference in the local community. The edition will publish March 27 and will include a story on each of the 20 people who make the cut.

We’re extremely excited about this product and realize it’s going to be difficult to narrow the field to 20. There are many deserving people that make a real difference in this area every day, whether it’s through their work, volunteering or other efforts.

That’s where we need your help.

We are asking for nominations of worthy candidates for this honor. Do you know someone under 40 years old who is making a real contribution to this community?

If so, we’d love to hear from you so that we can make sure we truly pick 20 deserving candidates and don’t leave anyone out that should be considered.

Nominees must primarily conduct business in Chambers County, Alabama and/or in the city of West Point, Georgia and be under age 40 as of Jan. 1, 2021.

To nominate someone, a form is available on The Valley Times-News website and a link is available on our Facebook page.

This is a project we can’t wait to get started on, and we really hope you’ll help us through nominations.

