ADPH provides COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Chambers County

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Tuesday it is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Chambers County for people who qualify for the vaccine. Under the current phased rollout plan, this includes healthcare providers, residents of long-term care, people who are 75 years old and older, police officers and firefighters.

The clinics will be held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Chambers County Health Department, 5 N. Medical Park Drive, Valley. Please call the toll-free Vaccine Appointment Scheduling number at 1-855-566-5333 to make an appointment. Vaccinations are provided free of charge.

The public is reminded to follow measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Be aware of the symptoms of COVID-19 which consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.

ADPH also reminds the public about these measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

4 Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds

4 Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others

4 Avoid people who are sick

4 Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible

4 Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others

4 Cover coughs and sneezes

4 Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

4 Monitor your health and get tested if symptoms develop

ADPH is working to improve COVID-19 vaccine scheduling capabilities and is creating an online registration portal to augment the toll-free hotline.

General information about COVID-19 is available through the COVID-19 Information Hotline number, 1-800-270-7268.

