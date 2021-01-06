Benjamin Clayton Ammons, 99, of Hogansville, passed away on Jan. 1, 2021, at his home.

After 65 years of marriage, his wife Ethel Coombs Ammons died in 2012. Mr. Ammons is survived by his daughter Debra Ammons Downs and her husband Dr. Joseph Downs, of West Point; his son, William Clayton Ammons and his wife, Annette D’Anna, of Chicago; grandchildren, William Wingate Downs, his wife, Jennifer and children, Dexter Barrett and Beatrice Lane, of Atlanta, Dr. Emily Downs Davis, her husband Michael and children Alyse Catherine and Corinne Donnelly, of Alpharetta, Dr. Ellen Downs Beaulieu, her husband David, and children Sylvia Jane and Colette Ruth of El Cerrito, California, Dante Michael Ammons of Chicago, and several nieces and nephews.

Born in Parrott, Georgia on June 3, 1921, Mr. Ammons was the son of the late James Alexander Ammons and Effie Massey Ammons. He was predeceased by three brothers.

Mr. Ammons was a veteran of the Coast Guard, serving in World War II. He retired from Southern Company with 35 years of service. He was a lover of nature as well as a talented woodworker. In his greenhouse he grew beautiful camellias and he had a vegetable garden almost every summer. Among the highlights of his life were road trips taken with his wife to the American West after their retirement with stops at Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Grand Canyon National Parks.

Due to the current pandemic, a private interment will be conducted at the Parrott Cemetery and a memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of West Point or the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mckibbenfuneralhome.com

Claude A. McKibben and Sons Funeral Home of Hogansville is in charge of arrangements.

