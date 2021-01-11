Body found on Cleveland Rd identified

On Sunday morning at around 8:40 a.m., the VPD was dispatched to a wooded area near the 200 block of Cleveland Road. A hunter had noticed the body of a black female lying just off a trail approximately 100 yards from the road, according to the press release.

VPD said there were no visible signs of foul play, but an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The body has been identified as Kloe D. Crenshaw, age 19, of Valley.

