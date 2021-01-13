CCSD hires Leverette as mental health services coordinator

LAFAYETTE – The Chambers County School District recently took a step toward providing additional mental health resources and support for its more than 3,300 students. The state has awarded Chambers County funding that positioned the school district to hire Shelia Leverette, who will serve as the school system’s first mental health services coordinator.

“We are very excited to welcome Shelia to our staff, and we know she will provide exceptional leadership in this important area,” Fran Groover, Director of Special Education and Services, said in a press release.

Leverette is a native of Chambers County and graduated from LaFayette High School in 1996. She received her bachelor’s of science degree in human development and family studies from Auburn University. In addition, she completed her master’s of science in clinical mental health counseling from Troy University.

As Chambers County’s Mental Health Services Coordinator, Leverette’s primary goal is to destigmatize mental health in the community.

“At some point in everyone’s life, we have faced problems with depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues, which is nothing to be ashamed about,” Leverette said. “Mental wellness is just as important as physical wellness. We all go to the doctor for everything else, so why not go for mental wellbeing? I want the children in our care to know that the Chambers County School District is a safe haven for them and they matter to us.”

Leverette has been with the school district since October and will be partnering with agencies and organizations throughout the county to provide needed resources for addressing mental health issues.

