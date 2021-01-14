CCSD opens pre-k registration on Sept. 1

LAFAYETTE – Pre-registration for new pre-k students during the 2021-22 school year will begin Friday, Jan. 15. Enrollment is open to all children four years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2021, who are residents of the state of Alabama. Pre-registration will remain open through Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Forms are available online at https://alprek.asapconnected.com. Parents or guardians must provide copies of each child’s birth certificate and proof of residency, which can be uploaded to the online pre-registration site or submitted directly to the local school.

A parent guide to registration can be found on the Chambers County School District’s website at www.chambersk12.org, which gives step-by-step instructions on how to complete the enrollment process. Hard copies of this guide can also be obtained at each school where pre-k classes are offered.

There is no registration fee for the program. However, upon enrollment, each child’s immunization record must be provided.

Acceptance for Chambers County children is strictly determined through a random drawing to be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. CT at the Chambers County Board of Education office in LaFayette. Parents or guardians do not have to be present for the drawing. Notices of the results will be emailed beginning Friday, April 16, 2021.

When accessing the registration site, Parents will notice that the only two schools listed as choices are Huguley and Bob Harding-Shawmut, which is due to the way funding is apportioned for the program.

It is during the random drawing process that children will be assigned to other locations of choice according to availability. Therefore, it is suggested that parents pre-register for both schools listed on the website.

No child will be denied participation on basis of income, sex, race, color, national origin or disability.

For more information, visit www.children.alabama.gov and look for pre-registration Info under “First Class Pre-K.”

