Chambers County Sheriff’s reports for 01.18.2021
› Robert E. Segrest, 48 of Salem, was arrested for failure to appear – driving while suspended
› Brandy Michelle Spears, 29 of Cusseta, was arrested for failure to pay – child support
› Quandaris Devine Johnson, 30 of Roanoke, was arrested for failure to pay – possession of marijuana 2nd
