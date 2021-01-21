Chambers girls, Lanett boys rise in latest ASWA rankings

High school basketball has roughly two weeks left until the start of the playoffs. With the seasons starting to dwindle down, the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its weekly basketball rankings.

Both the Chambers Academy girls basketball and Lanett boys team moved up in their individual rankings. The Springwood boys and the Chambers Academy boys stayed put in the latest rankings.

The Chambers Academy boys won both of their games, defeating Coosa Valley 62-30 and defeating Lakeside 59-31. With the Lakeside win, Chambers has won its region.

The Chambers girls team split its two games since the previous rankings. The Rebels blew out Coosa Valley by 64 on Thursday night. It lost by 22 to Lakeside. The loss to Lakeside capped off a season sweep for the Chiefs, which gave Lakeside the region championship. With the two games, Chambers rose from No. 7 to No. 6.

Lanett also split its two games. The Panthers handled area opponent Ranburne 89-51 before losing a heartbreaking overtime game against 7A East Coweta. With the split, Lanett rose from No. 10 to No. 9 in the 2A rankings.

Springwood played two area opponents this past week, finishing .500. The Wildcats defeated Southern Prep 75-44, locking up the third seed in the area. They also traveled to Glenwood, where they struggled, losing 87-62.

Below are the full rankings:

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (22-0)

2. Vestavia Hills (23-2)

3. Hewitt-Trussville (21-2)

4. Foley (15-3)

5. Spain Park (18-7)

6. Auburn (12-4)

7. Baker (14-6)

8. Theodore (19-4)

9. Sparkman (15-9)

10. Gadsden City (14-5)

Others nominated: Austin (11-8), Davidson (10-10), Dothan (8-5), Fairhope (12-3), Thompson (15-5).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (25-1)

2. Eufaula (17-3)

3. McGill-Toolen (13-5)

4. Athens (11-2)

5. Buckhorn (16-2)

6. Hartselle (14-2)

7. Northridge (15-4)

8. Mortimer Jordan (19-3)

9. Oxford (16-4)

10. Chelsea (16-5)

Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (5-3), Cullman (12-9), Madison Academy (8-9), McAdory (12-11), Muscle Shoals (9-7), Opelika (7-8), Scottsboro (11-4).

CLASS 5A

1. Central-Tuscaloosa (9-3)

2. Pleasant Grove (19-4)

3. Charles Henderson (8-2)

4. Carver-Birmingham (14-4)

5. Mae Jemison (8-6)

6. Selma (4-2)

7. Guntersville (15-5)

8. LeFlore (11-7)

9. Lee-Huntsville (7-9)

10. Lawrence Co. (15-2)

Others nominated: Fairfield (9-6), Headland (9-2), Marbury (10-6), Ramsay (14-11).

CLASS 4A

1. Anniston (11-3)

2. Priceville (16-7)

3. Rogers (17-5)

4. Deshler (14-8)

5. Jackson (15-2)

6. Williamson (11-2)

7. Handley (12-8)

8. St. James (11-5)

9. New Hope (9-5)

10. Cherokee Co. (15-4)

Others nominated: Geneva (10-7), Good Hope (16-7), Hamilton (14-4), North Jackson (9-6), Oneonta (14-6), Straughn (13-4).

CLASS 3A

1. Montgomery Academy (15-2)

2. Susan Moore (22-2)

3. T.R. Miller (9-1)

4. Lauderdale Co. (13-3)

5. Trinity (14-3)

6. Prattville Christian (17-4)

7. Winfield (17-3)

8. Hillcrest-Evergreen (9-2)

9. Phil Campbell (17-5)

10. Plainview (20-5)

Others nominated: Collinsville (17-4), Elkmont (13-5), Flomaton (3-3), Ohatchee (7-3), Southside-Selma (8-2), Sylvania (18-5).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (13-5)

2. Spring Garden (20-2)

3. G.W. Long (9-0)

4. Midfield (13-6)

5. Geneva Co. (13-5)

6. Hatton (16-2)

7. Cold Springs (13-5)

8. Ider (17-7)

9. St. Luke’s (14-4)

10. Falkville (18-6)

Others nominated: Locust Fork (8-5), Mars Hill Bible (5-2), Sand Rock (12-9), Tanner (11-3), Westminster-Oak Mountain (9-3).

CLASS 1A

1. Skyline (19-5)

2. Samson (16-2)

3. Winterboro (13-0)

4. Loachapoka (8-7)

5. Coosa Christian (16-3)

6. Marion Co. (18-6)

7. Covenant Christian (10-1)

8. Florala (8-7)

9. Pleasant Home (7-4)

10. R.A. Hubbard (6-4)

Others nominated: Lindsay Lane (12-5).

AISA

1. Glenwood (16-1)

2. Clarke Prep (19-3)

3. Tuscaloosa Academy (14-1)

4. Lee-Scott (8-7)

5. Southern Academy (9-1)

6. Chambers Academy (9-4)

7. Lakeside (8-5)

8. Lowndes Academy (9-0)

9. Fort Dale Academy (8-3)

10. Sparta Academy (5-6)

Others nominated: Monroe Academy (7-6), Patrician Academy (4-11), Pike Liberal Arts (5-4).

BOYS

CLASS 7A

1. Fairhope (21-0)

2. Vestavia Hills (21-2)

3. Spain Park (19-4)

4. Huntsville (16-5)

5. James Clemens (13-6)

6. Hoover (15-6)

7. Thompson (11-8)

8. Albertville (16-4)

9. Oak Mountain (14-8)

10. Enterprise (15-4)

Others nominated: Austin (6-10), Baker (12-7), Gadsden City (16-9), Mary Montgomery (12-4), Sparkman (11-7), Tuscaloosa Co. (14-4).

CLASS 6A

1. Huffman (13-2)

2. Pinson Valley (15-2)

3. Shades Valley (10-5)

4. Hartselle (18-2)

5. Eufaula (18-3)

6. Mountain Brook (17-6)

7. Calera (13-6)

8. Oxford (18-2)

9. Spanish Fort (16-3)

10. Clay-Chalkville (12-4)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (15-7), Cullman (10-6), Decatur (11-12), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (12-4), Minor (13-7), Muscle Shoals (8-4), Robertsdale (17-7), Scottsboro (15-3), Valley (11-3), Woodlawn (11-9).

CLASS 5A

1. Ramsay (15-6)

2. Pleasant Grove (14-4)

3. Lee-Huntsville (6-1)

4. Talladega (12-2)

5. Parker (9-5)

6. Center Point (6-5)

7. Sylacauga (12-2)

8. Guntersville (14-3)

9. Russellville (12-4)

10. Selma (5-2)

Others nominated: B.C. Rain (10-6), Carroll-Ozark (15-7), Charles Henderson (15-7), Faith-Mobile (9-7), Greenville (11-8), Lawrence Co. (11-6), LeFlore (8-7), Sipsey Valley (9-4), West Point (13-7).

CLASS 4A

1. Williamson (20-2)

2. Anniston (14-3)

3. Westminster-Huntsville (13-5)

4. Brooks (13-5)

5. Dallas Co. (9-2)

6. Good Hope (15-5)

7. White Plains (14-4)

8. Hamilton (13-7)

9. St. Michael (12-9)

10. West Morgan (7-8)

Others nominated: Central-Florence (12-5), Haleyville (16-6), West Limestone (7-9).

CLASS 3A

1. Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-3)

2. Fyffe (14-4)

3. Cottage Hill (16-1)

4. Plainview (22-3)

5. Opp (13-0)

6. Chickasaw (12-3)

7. Piedmont (7-5)

8. Mobile Christian (14-6)

9. Elkmont (12-4)

10. Geraldine (15-3)

Others nominated: Carbon Hill (12-9), Catholic-Montgomery (8-3), Clements (10-7), Danville (11-6), Lauderdale Co. (14-4), Pike Co. (4-2), Providence Christian (10-5), Wicksburg (15-5), Winfield (15-8).

CLASS 2A

1. Midfield (16-6)

2. Calhoun (10-6)

3. North Sand Mountain (15-5)

4. Clarke Co. (16-3)

5. Geneva Co. (13-2)

6. Section (13-8)

7. Sand Rock (15-4)

8. Hatton (11-4)

9. Lanett (8-3)

10. Spring Garden (14-6)

Others nominated: Addison (13-10), Cold Springs (14-5), Red Bay (8-6), Westbrook Christian (14-5).

CLASS 1A

1. Decatur Heritage (7-7)

2. Florala (18-3)

3. Brantley (11-0)

4. Ragland (15-4)

5. Autaugaville (11-0)

6. Skyline (15-6)

7. Covenant Christian (14-3)

8. Belgreen (16-2)

9. Pickens Co. (7-2)

10. Woodville (9-5)

Others nominated: Jacksonville Christian (10-5), Meek (11-4).

AISA

1. Tuscaloosa Academy (19-0)

2. Pike Liberal Arts (13-2)

3. Chambers Academy (10-1)

4. Glenwood (14-3)

5. Macon-East (8-5)

6. Heritage Christian (14-2)

7. Springwood (11-5)

8. Clarke Prep (13-7)

9. Jackson Academy (11-2)

10. Evangel Christian (3-4)

Others nominated: Monroe Academy (5-7), Morgan Academy (7-7), Sparta (7-7).

