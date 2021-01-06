Chambers hits new high for single day COVID-19 cases
East Alabama Medical Center reached a new high in COVID-19 patients on Monday, and Chambers County also set a new record for positive COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.
According to an update from Public Relations and Marketing Director John Atkinson,
EAMC reached 79 patients with COVID-19, a new all-time high for patients. Atkinson said last week that there are COVID-19 patients at both the Opelika and Valley campuses.
Chambers County as a whole had 64 new cases reported on Monday, a new high that breaks the previous mark of 45 on Dec. 28, according to ADPH numbers.
EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill said in a press release that the number of deaths at EAMC over the course of the pandemic is a “powerful reminder” of what the local healthcare community has been through in the last 10 months.
“Just stop and think about this staggering number for a minute — 139 lives lost to COVID-19 in just one organization (EAMC and EAMC-Lanier),” Grill said. “And many more who have recovered will still have lingering, and even life-altering, effects from the virus.”
She said 850 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and have reached out to show their gratitude for the care provided. Grill said the pandemic has become a political issue when it’s really only about life and death.
“This is not a political issue. This is a real life and death issue,” she said. “This is science and medicine. I can assure you that no patient who enters our doors is asked if they are a democrat or a republican (and vice versa).”
EAMC numbers show that only Lee County (48) has had more COVID-19 related deaths than Chambers County (46) over the course of the pandemic.
Chambers County has a total of 63 deaths overall, with 50 confirmed by ADPH and 13 listed as probable.
Chambers County has had 2,474 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,375 confirmed and 1,099 listed as probable, according to ADPH. That would mean that roughly 7.4 percent of Chambers County residents have had COVID-19 since March.
As of Tuesday, 42,180 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Alabama altogether and a total of 226,250 vaccines have been allocated to Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. ADPH says Alabama has had 379,593 cases of COVID-19 overall, with 305,090 listed as confirmed and 74,503 at probable.
EAMC reported Tuesday that its ventilator use is at 20, the most since April.
Lanett recognizes January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month
LANETT — The Lanett City Council has approved a proclamation recognizing January 2021 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. At Monday’s... read more