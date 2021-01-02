Compassionate ministry to hold clothes giveaway

Compassionate Ministry of Lanett Nazarene is once again trying to help the community, as it will be holding a winter clothes giveaway on Saturday.

“We’re just trying to get some clothes out there just in case someone needs some warm clothing,” Shirley Welch said.

There will be an assortment of clothes at the giveaway, including pants, shirts, some shoes, gloves and toboggans.

While most of the clothing the church has gathered are women’s items, men’s clothing is available as well.

In the past, Compassionate Ministry has done other giveaways. It has made dresses that missionaries donated to children on those mission trips. After a natural disaster, it has made crisis care kits that are given to affected areas.

This is the first year that the Compassionate Ministry will have the clothes giveaway.

The giveaway will start at 10 a.m. EST on Saturday and finish at 1 p.m., or until the clothes are all gone. It will take place at Lanett Nazarene Church, which is located at 1306 South Jennings Avenue in Lanett.

“We wanted to do it in early December, but there was too much going on,” Welch said. “We didn’t want to wait too late, so it was a good date for us.”

