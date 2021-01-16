EAMC to begin vaccine rollout to teachers and other personnel

East Alabama Medical Center announced in a press release Friday that they would begin rolling out vaccinations to area schools.

EAMC was able to include local first responders in the initial phase with employees and physicians and have begun simultaneously providing vaccines to residents age 75 and up. According to the press release, EAMC will also be working with area schools to provide vaccinations to teachers and other personnel,” P.R. and Marketing Director, John Atkinson said.

The vaccine rollout has sparked many difficult questions and to help answer some of those questions, EAMC has developed a Q&A website. Here’s the link to the Q&A: https://bit.ly/3qq81yR

Also in the press release, EAMC said its third peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations remained high Friday as 91 patients with the virus were being cared for this morning. “It’s been three weeks since Christmas Day and the scenario continues to play out as Dr. Maldonado and other doctors involved in the care of our patients with COVID expected it to,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman.

