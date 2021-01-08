Gas lines to be replaced on 6th Avenue

LANETT — Portions of North 6th Avenue will be closed in the coming days as the City of Lanett Gas Department replaces some aging natural gas lines with new improved pipe.

The lines being replaced are made of cast iron and date to the startup of the city’s gas system in 1952. They are being replaced with pipe made of polyethylene plastic. The new lines are expected to last longer and provide for improved service.

There’s a federal mandate requiring gas systems with cast iron pipes to replace them with lines made of polyethylene plastic. Lanett has been doing this for some time. All but nine miles of Lanett’s 79-mile gas system have been replaced.

“Our system will be much better when we get all these lines replaced,” said Planning & Development Director Tony Chandler.

“With better gas pressure, we will be in a position to expand our system should that need arise.”

Earlier this year, the gas department replaced a line in the mill village running from First Street to South 8th Street.

“We will continue with these replacements until we have our entire system upgraded,” Chandler said. “It shouldn’t take us too much longer to do that.”

The line currently being replaced runs from Cherry Drive to North 18th Street.

