Gov. Kay Ivey provides a COVID-19 update
Gov Kay Ivey is holding a joint press conference to provide updates on COVID-19. Joining the governor is State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
Ivey extended the current mask order that is set to expire at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22 through March 5.
Gov. Ivey’s Safer at Home Update
Posted by Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday, January 21, 2021
