Lanett Police Reports for 01.18.2021
› Jefferion Bailey, 18, of Lanett, arrested for FTA-Speeding.
› John Abner, 60, of Lanett, arrested for burglary 3rd, theft 4th.
› Criminal trespass 1st reported in the 1800 Blk 68th Ct SW.
› Burglary 3rd, theft 4th reported in the 1500 Blk Cherry Dr.
› Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle reported in the 1400 Blk N 14th Ct.
You Might Like
Valley Police Reports for 01.18.2021
Phillip Whaley, 33, of Valley, was arrested for bail jumping 2nd degree x2 Myles Davis, 38, of Valley, was arrested... read more