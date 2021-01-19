January 20, 2021

  • 48°

Lanett Police Reports for 01.18.2021

By Staff Reports

Published 7:32 am Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Jefferion Bailey, 18, of Lanett, arrested for FTA-Speeding.

John Abner, 60, of Lanett, arrested for burglary 3rd, theft 4th.

Criminal trespass 1st reported in the 1800 Blk 68th Ct SW.

Burglary 3rd, theft 4th reported in the 1500 Blk Cherry Dr.

Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle reported in the 1400 Blk N 14th Ct.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports