Lanett police reports for Jan. 19

› Ashley Dimond Diane Shumpert, age 30 of Valley, was charged with failure to appear (traffic) x 2.

› Nakia Francisco Evans, age 46 of Lanett, was charged with possession of marijuana 1st.

› Freddie Lee Barnes, age 61 of Lanett, was charged with attempting to elude, giving false name to law enforcement, and public intoxication.

